Tu collaborates with Scion

Sainsbury’s clothing brand Tu has launched a collaboration with British lifestyle brand Scion, known for its mix of bold patterns and colours.

The exclusive collection combines the Tu design team’s expertise with Scion’s iconic portfolio of prints to offer a new clothing range with a “playful energy”.

The Tu x Scion range spans womenswear, menswear and childrenswear across a host of categories, including pyjamas, shirts, dresses, ‘mini me’ and swimwear with further product drops expected throughout the spring and summer.

Tu x Scion collaboration Credits: Tu

Highlights include floral print dresses for women and matching ‘mini me’ looks for girls, print jumpsuits, raincloud printed macs and wellies for girls, and swimwear for the whole family.

The collection is available online at Tu.co.uk and in selected Sainsbury’s stores, prices start at 5 pounds.