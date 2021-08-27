Tumi and Missoni join forces for exclusive travel collection

International travel brand Tumi has unveiled its collaboration with Italian luxury house Missoni in the form of a range of bags, cases and travel accessories.

The Tumi x Missoni collection holds a total of nine pieces including bag styles including a weekender, a crossbody, a sling, a backpack and a tote, all with the purpose of on-the-go daily use and travel. The products are made from lightweight nylon, with Tumi selecting the signature zigzag Missoni print and rust undertone colouring for the designs.

Travel cases will also be part of the collection, including a short trip wheeled case and an international expandable carry on, made with the same material as the Tumi Tegra Lite collection. The lightweight luggage will feature a built-in USB port. In addition, a cosmetics case and triangle pouch are also available.

The bags come with gold accents and an oversized luggage tag to further the Italian essence the brand was trying to capture, whilst also offering a subtle personalisation of each customer’s bag.

The collection is Tumi’s first journey into the womenswear market, with the company stating its aim was to create designs for women on the go by merging fashion and function. Previously, the travel luggage specialist has partnered with auto company McLaren on a collection of performance inspired bags, taking influence from the sports cars’ design.

Tumi x Missoni styles will be available in selected Tumi stores, Missoni boutiques, luxury wholesale stores and through the Tumi website.