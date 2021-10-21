Tusting and Barbour join forces for re-loved partnership

British heritage leather company Tusting has launched a collection of unisex bags using pre-loved Barbour jackets and coats.

The Barbour Re-Loved in partnership with Tusting collection features three styles, a rucksack, holdall and tote. Each bag is unique, with the collection consisting of just 100 bags, with each one individually numbered.

At the heart of the project is a “shared approach to sustainable design,” explains both heritage brands, as all bags have been “designed to last” by being handmade using patchwork panels from the Re-loved Barbour jackets in Tusting’s workshop in Lavendon, Buckinghamshire.

Image: courtesy of Tusting

Paul Wilkinson, group marketing director at Barbour, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be working with Tusting on this exciting collaboration. Through our recycling/upcycling Re-Loved programme, Tusting has been able to produce these bags utilising wax cotton from Barbour jackets that customers no longer have a need for. Each bag is completely unique, sustainably designed and made to last.”

Alistair Tusting, director at Tusting added: “We are so excited to be able to share in this project with Barbour to bring back life to old garments and make these truly unique bags for them. It demonstrates our team’s ability to utilise very varied raw materials and rise to the Re-loved challenge.”

Image: courtesy of Tusting

Tusting is a family-run, fifth-generation leather goods company. It makes bags for some of the UK’s best-known luxury labels, such as Aston Martin, alongside their eponymous brand.

Barbour Re-Loved was first introduced in 2019 and allows customers to return Barbour wax jackets that they no longer have a use for, in exchange for a voucher to redeem against a new jacket. The jackets that have been returned are then upcycled or recycled to give them a new lease of life and sold on to be Re-Loved in a new home.

The Barbour Re-loved in Partnership with Tusting collection is available in-store at Selfridges, Oxford Street and online at Barbour.com. Prices range from 129 pounds for the tote to 179 pounds for the backpack and 249 pounds for the holdall.

Image: courtesy of Tusting