TV show ‘Making the Cut’ reveals season 2 designers

Amazon Studios fashion design TV show, ‘Making the Cut’ has unveiled the ten designers and entrepreneurs who will feature in season 2, set to air in July.

The eight-episode fashion show will debut on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video and will feature designers from six different countries, the UK, US, India, Columbia, France and Poland, competing to win 1 million US dollars to invest in their businesses.

Designers from the US make up half of the competitors, with Ally Ferguson, from Los Angeles, California, Andrea Pitter from Brooklyn, New York, Gary Graham from Franklin, New York, Lendrell Martin from South Orange, New Jersey, and Olivia OBlanc from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Season 2 will also feature British menswear and womenswear designer Joshua Scacheri, Columbian designer Andrea Salazar, Dushyant Asthana from Jaipur, India, Parisian designer Lucie Brochard and Polish-born, New York-based Raf Swiader.

Each episode will see the designers competing in assignments that “challenge not only their design skills but also their ability to run all facets of a fashion brand,” explains Amazon Prime Video.

Throughout the competition, designers who do not “make the cut” will be eliminated, with the winner crowned during the finale episode. The winner will receive 1 million dollars, alongside mentorship and the opportunity to sell a collection with Amazon Fashion.

Like with the first season, Amazon confirmed that winning looks from each episode will once again be immediately available to purchase in Amazon Fashion’s ‘Making the Cut’ store. This was so successful last season that most winning looks sold out in under two days, the retailer added, so it will be increasing the availability of winning looks this season.

Hosted and executive produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the show will be filmed in Los Angeles. Judge’s supermodel Winnie Harlow and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott will be joined by guest judges, including award-winning fashion designer Prabal Gurung and costume designer and celebrity stylist Shiona Turini.