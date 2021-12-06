Two-thirds of Brits intending to use clothing rental companies during holiday season

A survey by VoucherCodes has found that two thirds of British people are intending to use clothing rental companies during the party season.

The survey also saw 33 percent of shoppers say that it helped to keep the feelings of guilt over fast fashion at bay, making sustainability the leading factor as to why customers are turning towards rental services.

32 percent said that it would allow them to wear expensive accessories without spending a lot of money, and 23 percent liked the advantage of being adventurous without having to commit to something they wouldn’t usually buy.

22 percent said that it would save them money, and 16 percent admitted that they were looking to avoid repeating outfits, lessening the guilt of potentially only wearing a piece once.

Although there has been a rise in people who are looking to rent clothes, around 34 percent still are refusing to hire because of hygiene matters. 23 percent of Brits are also afraid to damage the clothes, and 21 percent are worried about others finding out that they have rented their outfit.

The research shows the increasing issue that Brits have with the fast consumption of fashion. With the average British person spending 204.36 pounds on three new outfits every year for special occasions, 12 percent of them only wear the outfit once.

There is also a disparity in the amount British people are willing to spend on new clothing versus rentals. Men are prepared to spend around 76 pounds on a new look, and women 61 pounds - however when it comes to rented items, people are looking to pay 45 pounds per outfit. That is 35 percent less in terms of spending.

“With climate change front of mind for many of us, it’s no surprise that environmental concerns caused by the fashion industry are leading more people than ever to consider hiring outfits on special occasions, such as this Christmas,” said lifestyle editor at VouchesCodes, Anita Naik.

Gucci is looking to take the crown as potentially the most rented brand, with 30 percent of respondents ranking them as number one on their list of brands to rent. Calvin Klein came second, Armani third, then Louis Vuitton, Hugo Boss and Dior in that order.

“There is an ever-growing roster of rental sites such as Hurr, Onloan and By Rotation offering popular luxury brands like Gucci, Calvin Klein and Armani for a tiny fraction of the price of their retail costs. It’s great to see high street stores, such as Marks and Spencer, now getting in on the action,” said Naik.