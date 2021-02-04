U.S Polo Association launches new sustainability initiative

U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand for the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched a new sustainability initiative.

USPA Life, the brand’s long-term sustainability program, will include sustainable polo shirts for men, women, and kids, denim made from recycled water bottles, recycled packaging for products, and high quality recycled yarn.

The products will be launched as part of the brand’s upcoming global spring 2021 collection and appear in Super Bowl LV’s print and digital program.

“Our brand has been working on our sustainability efforts for several years, but this is the first time we have taken a truly global and holistic approach. Also, as a sport-inspired brand, we believe Super Bowl LV is the perfect venue to provide sports fans and consumers a sneak peek into our global campaign,” said J. Michael Prince, president, and CEO of USPA, in a press release.

“We want our consumers across 180 countries to know that we are working to improve our global footprint while making products that are not only innovative and fun but have a feel-good factor when wearing them,” stated Prince.