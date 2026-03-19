U.S. Soccer unveils new team kits ahead of FIFA World Cup

With the US co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico this summer, U.S. Soccer has unveiled its 2026 national team kits with Nike, which have been designed incorporating player feedback to represent “the team’s identity”.

For the first time, the kit design unifies all U.S. Soccer National Teams under one full visual identity, connecting players from youth teams through the senior teams, including the U.S. Men’s National Team, with a shared crest and design.

U.S. Soccer 2026 national team kits with Nike Credits: U.S. Soccer

That team spirit and national pride can be seen through the design with the kit adorned with distinctly American motifs, with two distinct jerseys, a stars kit and a stripes kit, alongside a dedicated goalkeeper kit, which builds upon Nike’s “Hollywood Goalkeeper” concept introduced in December 2025, which aims to “bring glamour back between the posts and celebrate the individuality of goalkeepers”.

Dave Wright, chief commercial officer of U.S. Soccer, said in a statement: “A National Team jersey represents the pride of wearing the crest, not just for players on the field, but also for the fans who support them every step of the way. “With the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup coming to the United States, we’re excited to see players across all 27 of our National Teams and supporters across the country wearing this kit as we build toward an incredible moment for the game.”

U.S. Soccer 2026 national team kits with Nike Credits: U.S. Soccer

U.S. Soccer and players worked with Nike to design the 2026 team kits

To ensure the players liked the kits, unlike the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) four years ago at the 2022 World Cup, Nike worked closely with U.S. Soccer and players throughout the design process, which began in the spring of 2023.

Through a series of design workshops and listening sessions, USMNT players provided input on everything from fabric weight to seam placement, as well as feedback on fit, mobility and breathability, to help Nike create jerseys built to perform in the high-intensity conditions expected during the summer World Cup. This has led to the match jerseys featuring Nike’s latest performance innovations, including AeroFIT technology engineered for lightweight breathability, mobility and comfort in all weather conditions.

U.S. Soccer 2026 national team kits with Nike Credits: Nike

The collection also introduces several design details unique to U.S. Soccer, with each jersey featuring an “Inner Pride” mark inside the collar. This hidden detail has been designed to symbolise "the internal motivation players carry onto the field and reflects the federation’s “The Best of U.S.” ethos”.

In addition, U.S. Soccer has also developed fully bespoke number and font typefaces, the ‘Stars and Stripes’ fonts, created exclusively for the federation and designed to appear across the new kits and for many more years to come.

Commenting on the design process, Ronnie J. Stewart, global product director for Nike, said: "Our job is to translate or interpret insights into inspiration. We do that in a variety of ways, but we start with the athletes. We tap heavy in the culture. And then we talk to the federations to ask them what they want to accomplish. It's a huge undertaking that we don't take lightly."

U.S. Soccer 2026 national team kits with Nike Credits: U.S. Soccer

To make the collection accessible and affordable to all fans, the jerseys are available in two versions. The authentic match jersey features the same high-performance technology worn by players on the field, including Aero-FIT construction and a lightweight raised silicone crest. The stadium jersey offers a relaxed fit and embroidered crest at a more accessible price point.

Nike will also be adding a “streetwear-inspired edge” to the U.S. Soccer collection later in the spring, which the global sportswear brand said will highlight “how soccer is permeating streetwear and youth culture across the US”.

U.S. Soccer 2026 national team kits with Nike Credits: U.S. Soccer