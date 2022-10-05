UAL named top 20 university by The Guardian

UK newspaper The Guardian recently published its 2023 University Guide which revealed that the University of the Arts London (UAL) has earned itself a top 20 spot for the first time.

London university UAL, which includes London College of Fashion and art and design college Central Saint Martins, has ranked 19th on The Guardian’s 2023 University Guide.

For its annual university guide, The Guardian evaluates UK universities based on several criteria that aim to measure an educational institute’s performance in different ways.

The Guardian looks at all stages of the student life cycle at a university, from entry standards, the student-staff ratio and continuation to student satisfaction and career prospects.

University of the Arts London “has climbed 56 places” in The Guardian’s University Guide “in the past 5 years”, as per a release on the UAL website.

James Purnell, President & Vice-Chancellor of UAL recognised the achievement in a statement. “Everyone at UAL should be proud of this achievement, which reflects the commitment and ingenuity of our staff. We believe the world needs creativity. And as we go forward, we will bring our high-quality creative education to more students than ever before”, he said.

Apart from The Guardian’s University Guide, UAL has achieved a high ranking on a number of national university league tables in 2022.

For instance, it was named the 7th greenest university in The UK this year and has moved up 5 places in the Complete University Guide.

UAL also continues to be the country’s highest ranking arts university in the UK student campaigning organisation People & Planet’s University League.