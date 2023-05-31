UDIT launches summer courses in fashion and AI for Spanish high school students

The University of Design and Technology (UDIT) in Madrid, is once again organising its summer camps, the summer training offer aimed at third and fourth year high school students in Spain (the third and fourth year of ESO in the Spanish school system) and sixteen to eighteen year-old (known as the ‘Bachillerato students’ in Spain) students interested in the field of design and technology, as per a press release shared by the school.

The summer camps, which will run from July 3 to July 14, 2023, offer practical summer training programmes in fashion, animation, video games, product design, trends and interior design, photography and design as well as AI.

During the UDIT Fashion Camp 2023 students learn about trends and are asked to create their own fashion designs through workshops and activities in which they can express their creativity.

The Spanish design institution is launching a new summer camp this year called the AI & Code Camp. Students who sign up for this camp will learn the basics of Artificial Intelligence while developing a project in which they make use of AI.

The summer camps are held from July 3 to July 14 and participation costs 575 euros.

Spots at the summer camps are limited and are filled on a first come, first served basis. Those interested can sign up until June 27.