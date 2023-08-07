UdK Berlin to hold international conference on fashion and sustainability

The University of the Arts Berlin, or Universität der Künste Berlin (UdK), has announced it will be hosting an international conference on fashion and sustainability from September 15 to September 16.

The conference is entitled “De-Fashioning Education - A critical thinking and making conference” and will “explore how fashion thinking and making, learning and teaching can and must change in the light of environmental and social challenges,” the press release shared by the university reads.

The two-day programme brings together teachers, learners, researchers, actors and activists from twenty countries. The conference will provide insight into learning and teaching practices and didactic innovations through lectures, project presentations, workshops, screenings, museum tours and walks.

De-Fashioning Education will feature speakers such as Sandra Niessen, independent scholar and defashion activist from The Netherlands, Sunny Dolat of The Nest Collective, Kenya, Loreto Martínez and Tamara Poblete of the Colectivo Malvestidas from Chile.

As well as Otto von Busch, professor of Integrated Design, at Parsons School of Design in the US and his Parsons colleague Christina H. Moon, associate professor of Fashion Studies, textile curator Mayank Mansingh Kaul from India and creative director Anjana Das, also from India.

In addition, the Berlin event will include twenty interactive workshops and The Incidental Quilt: a Hybrid Conference Community Practice with The Queer Needlework Circle Berlin, and Clare Farrell and Yr Jóhannsdottir.

The conference will take place at various UdK locations in Berlin and attending it is free of charge. Those interested can register online or in person.