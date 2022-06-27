Ugg is suing Tommy Hilfiger over its fluffy slides

Ugg, the American purveyor of the iconic sheepskin boot, is suing Tommy Hilfiger for infringement of a fluffy slide it deems similar to its own design.

Ugg, which is owned by Deckers Brands, filed a complaint in the California Central District Court claiming Tommy Hilfiger’s “Laydown” shoes infringe on patents related to Uggs’ Fluff Yeah Slides.

The slippers both feature a logo backstrap and sheepskin upper, which Ugg claims will cause confusion in the marketplace in addition to deceiving customers as to which company designed and created the shoes.

At the time of writing Tommy Hilfiger does not sell the fluffy slides on its e-commerce channels, however the style in question is available via Amazon.

According to Footwear News, Ugg first released its Fluff Yeah Slide in 2018 and features distinctive design characteristics of a fluffy sheepskin upper, open toe, platform base and logo back elastic. Ugg said its design is “visually distinctive, and unique in the footwear industry.”