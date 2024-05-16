Ugg partners with Alok for ‘URseen’ Collection for Pride 2024

California-based lifestyle brand Ugg has partnered with internationally acclaimed comedian and author Alok (they/them) to develop the brand's Pride collection for 2024, URseen.

Described as an "expressive offering with and for LGBTQ+ community," the all-gender collection includes the URSeen Platform clog and the URSeen dress. Both pieces are designed to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community's creativity, adaptability, and confidence and feature bold pink and green hues to promote boundless self-expression for Pride Month and beyond.

UGG APPOINTS MULTI-DISCIPLINARY ARTIST ALOK AS CREATIVE PARTNER FOR A COLLECTION ROOTED IN SAFE-SPACE STORYTELLING & SUPPORT FOR LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY Credits: Ugg

As Ugg and Alok share the same values of an inclusive community, the collaboration seeks to express Pride for a new era. For the URSeen collection campaign, Ugg collaborated with ALOK and their creative friends, with creative director B3NTL3Y, founder of Útiles Beauty Alyx Liu, and cultural strategist Chrissy styling the collection, showcasing its versatility and empowering self-expression.

"My childhood was about hiding myself, having to cover up, disappear, to not draw attention to myself," said Alok, comedian and author, in a statement. "So, so much of what I was trying to do in this collection with Ugg is to take something audacious like courage and put it into a platform shoe and bodycon dress, so that when people are feeling a little timid, putting on these pieces can actually give you that sense of power."

Ugg Platform URSeen Pride 2024 Collection Credits: Ugg

In further support of organizations that back the LGBTQ+ community beyond June, Ugg has donated a total of 200,000 USD to It Gets Better, Pacific Pride Foundation, and PFLAG National over the last year. In addition, Ugg is set to join the LA Pride Parade on June 9, with its first-ever Pride float, inspired by the URSeen collection co-created with ALOK.

The URSeen collection is now available for purchase online at Ugg.com, in Ugg stores, and at select wholesale retail partners.