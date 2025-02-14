Ugg unveils SS25 collaboration with Ambush
Southern California-based footwear and lifestyle brand Ugg has unveiled a four-piece collection for spring/summer 2025 with creative director Yoon of Tokyo-based label Ambush.
The collaboration sees Yoon reimagining two timeless silhouettes, the Mary Jane and penny loafer, fusing Ugg’s comfort DNA with Ambush’s ultra-distinct bold and experimental aesthetic.
Commenting on the collaboration, Yoon, co-founder and creative director of Ambush, said in a statement: "I want the collaboration to bring comfort to the reality of everyday life. Personally? I love Mary Janes and loafers and wanted to create a more relaxed version of them with Ugg. These styles are versatile and can match many looks, from casual to dressy.”
For the Ugg Ambush Mary Jane, Yoon has covered the silhouette in sheepskin and finished with metal and leather details, including a heart-shaped buckle on the strap. The style is available in a playful candy pink hue and white.
The Ugg Ambush Loafer has been given a similar sheepskin makeover. The penny loafer-mule silhouette has been finished with sheepskin detailing on the upper and inner soles and is valuable in burgundy and black.
To bring the collection to life, the two brands have also collaborated on an immersive campaign, capturing the arc of a school talent show, from its practice, its little life moments, and the show featuring four misfit teens in the four-piece collection.
Ugg x Ambush will be available to shop on Ugg.com, Ambushdesign.com, in stores and at selected retailers from February 21.