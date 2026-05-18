UK designers named among semi-finalists in Redress Design Award 2026

Redress has announced the semi-finalists for the 2026 edition of the Redress Design Award, highlighting emerging talent focused on circular and sustainable fashion practices.

Among the 16 semi-finalists selected from applicants across 59 regions are UK-based designers Alexandra Burch and Holly Shih, reflecting the growing role of British fashion education in sustainability-driven design innovation.

Widely regarded as one of the fashion industry’s leading competitions dedicated to sustainable design, the Redress Design Award challenges emerging designers to rethink conventional production models through circularity, waste reduction and responsible material use.

Sustainability becoming central to fashion education

The competition arrives at a time when sustainability is increasingly embedded within fashion school curricula worldwide. With textile waste projected to rise significantly by 2030, educational institutions are under growing pressure to prepare students to work within more environmentally responsible systems.

Competitions such as Redress provide students and recent graduates with opportunities to apply sustainability principles in practical, industry-facing contexts. Participants are evaluated not only on creativity, but also on material sourcing, waste reduction strategies and long-term environmental impact.

International exposure for emerging designers

Eight finalists will be selected from the semi-finalists to participate in an educational trip to Hong Kong and present their collections at Centerstage during Hong Kong Fashion Fest. The programme combines mentorship, international exposure and professional development, helping bridge the gap between education and industry.

The judging panel includes prominent figures from sustainable fashion and design, among them Orsola de Castro, Redress founder Christina Dean, Rod Henderson and designer Angus Tsui.

Education, collaboration and circular thinking

Redress noted that the competition has grown into a global educational platform, with an alumni network of more than 350 designers. Former participants have gone on to work across luxury fashion, costume design and sustainable innovation, including projects involving major international artists and brands.

The inclusion of applicants from 59 regions, including the competition’s first-ever applicant from Syria, also reflects the increasingly global nature of sustainable fashion education and the expanding accessibility of international design platforms.

As sustainability becomes a defining issue for the fashion industry, initiatives like the Redress Design Award continue to highlight how education, mentorship and cross-border collaboration are shaping the next generation of designers.