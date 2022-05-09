UK designers team up with Pret A Manger

UK designers Richard Quinn, Ashish and Daniel w. Fletcher have teamed up with food chain Pret a Manger on a range of limited-edition silk scarves inspired by its new spring salads.

The eye-catching print scarves all take inspiration from the chain’s new spring salads, the Miso Chicken and Greens, Tamari and Ginger Aubergine, and Pesto Pasta, as part of Pret a Manger’s “well-dressed” campaign.

Each designer has been directly inspired by the salad ingredients, with Richard Quinn placing the focus on the aubergine, seen alongside radishes, green leaves, and edamame beans on a tamari inspired 100 percent black silk backdrop to showcase the Tamari and Ginger Aubergine salad bowl.

Commenting on his Pret a Manger scarf design, Richard Quinn said in a statement: “We are delighted to be partnering with The Pret Foundation - it is such a great cause, helping those most in need. Our design, inspired by the Tamari and Ginger Aubergine Salad Bowl, spotlights the fresh and colourful ingredients that Pret is so well known for. We can’t wait to eat this ‘well dressed’ salad once it hits the shelves this summer.”

Image: Pret a Manger

Daniel w. Fletcher shared pickled cabbage, carrot, and lime from the Miso Chicken and Greens salad bowl with motifs of broccoli, mint and edamame soya beans alongside his signature logo and a sprinkling of sesame seeds.

Ashish opted for a two-toned coloured print with a playful homage to Pret’s French name and the French dressing used within the new Pesto Pasta salad box with a ‘Bon Appetit’ message seen across hand-drawn imagery of pasta, mozzarella, chargrilled peppers and roasted tomatoes.

“It’s been great to work with Pret A Manger helping to launch their new range of Spring salads that are as tasty as their iconic sandwiches,” said Ashish. “It’s hard not to be inspired by such fresh ingredients and vibrant flavours. More importantly, I’m happy that this campaign supports a valuable cause - all proceeds go to The Pret Foundation, to continue its mission of alleviating homelessness, poverty and hunger.”

Image: Pret a Manger

Katherine Bagshawe, UK food and coffee director at Pret A Manger, added: “This spring, we set out to develop new salads to inspire our customers to reimagine the salad category through the use of seasonal produce, high-quality ingredients and vibrant flavours. Working with three of the UK’s most coveted, creative and up-and-coming designers (and Pret fans) in this SS22 collaboration they’ve been able to help us bring to life the freshness of our ingredients and creating a well-dressed moment for all our customers, not just our salads.

“I’m excited these original, keepsake designs each individually bring to life the flavours of this season’s freshest launch that our teams have worked hard to create for the past several months.”

The limited-edition scarves inspired by Pret’s spring menu will be sold exclusively via Shopify on Pret’s Instagram channel from May 9, priced at 30 pounds each. Scarves from these designers usually range from 90 to 250 pounds. All proceeds will be donated to The Pret Foundation to continue supporting its mission to alleviate homelessness, poverty and hunger.