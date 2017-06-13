UK fashion chains boosting beauty offering

UK fashion retailers including Topshop and H&M are boosting their sales by capitalising on the demand for beauty ranges, according to a new report from Fung Global Retail and Technology.

Beauty the report states is overtaking apparel, while spending on clothing and footwear rose by a modest 2 percent in 2016, according to data from the Office for National Statistics, the total UK beauty and personal care sales grew by 3.5 percent in the same year to 12.4 billion pounds, according to Euromonitor International figures.

It’s the cosmetics category that the report says is particularly buoyant, up 9 percent in 2016, according to Euromonitor, and make-up has been seeing particularly high growth thanks to popularity among Gen Zers and millennials, and this is evident in Fung Global’s latest channel check where it reports that beauty is being highlighted as a footfall and sales driver at three apparel retailers in London.

Topshop, which spearheaded the move among fashion retailers to offer their own-brand beauty ranges back in 2010, showcases its beauty section on the ground floor of its Oxford Street flagship. It offers its own-brand makeup as well as skincare, haircare and accessories from partners as it looks to provide a comprehensive offering alongside its womenswear and accessories. Its section is in a high footfall area and even has its own checkout and store assistants ready to help, showing that its lower price point is a big driver to its customer base.

While Topshop might have started the trend, H&M has been a particular driver of the beauty category in recent years following the relaunch of its make-up and skincare products, which has more than 700 products, is highlighted in the Covent Garden flagship with its own entrance and H&M Beauty facade. The beauty section of the store offers the brand’s entire range which includes makeup, hair products, skincare, fragrances, and accessories ranging from 6.99 pounds for a lipstick to 9.99 pounds for an eye palette to 12.99 pounds for foundation.

One of the cheapest beauty ranges on the high street comes from Primark as part of its PS beauty ranges, which has been given high prominence in its newly revamped Oxford Street store on the ground floor. It offers cosmetics, skincare, make-up accessories, perfumes, and even an athleisure makeup collection, which was launched in March to blend the beauty and athleisure trends. Prices start from just 80 pence, with most products ranging from 2 to 3.50 pounds. However, similar to the rest of the store, the beauty section seemed “unorganised and untidy” said Fung Global, which might not be leading to the most sales.

Other high street fashion chains that have their own-brand beauty collections includes & Other Stories, Forever 21, New Look, Next, and Marks and Spencer.