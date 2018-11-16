UK menswear startup The Drop raises half a million in funding

Fashion tech startup The Drop just got a lot more funding. The London-based startup, founded in 2016, just raised 500 thousand pounds in Seed funding, a large investment that will go a long way to make custom design in menswear more accessible across consumer demographics.

Founded by duo Jonathan Kruger and Stephen Stroud, with backgrounds as a clothing industry executive and senior software developer, respectively, The Drop aims to reinvent the traditional retail model. Kruger and Stroud identified the current retail and production system as a flawed focus on large volumes of garment production across a wide range of sizing, and aim to introduce a new model using a proprietary technology that offers custom-made items that are more suited to each consumer’s specific needs.

The Drop’s technology allows garments to be delivered globally within three weeks while simultaneously creating a sustainable solution to waste created through the traditional retail scheme.

The startup’s most recent round of funding was led by Sir John Hegarty’s The Garage Soho. He said in a statement, “This fundraise underlines the huge future growth potential of The Drop and the opportunity it represents to make better fitting clothing, more sustainably.”

Kruger added, “This latest investment marks the next step in our journey to make custom-made menswear available to all at an affordable price – we want to offer a better product, in a better fit than they could access on the UK high street.”