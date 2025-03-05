UK shoppers buying luxury fashion directly through social media

Over a quarter of UK shoppers buy luxury fashion and beauty items directly through social media, even though the luxury goods sector is traditionally associated with exclusive, in-person retail experiences.

According to the WPP survey of 2,000 consumers conducted by YouGov, 27 percent of UK fashion and beauty shoppers who follow influencers have purchased luxury items directly through platforms like TikTok and Instagram, demonstrating the power of social commerce.

The research forms part of a WPP playbook, ‘Beyond the Runway: five trends shaping the future of influencer commerce,’ developed with Ogilvy, the WPP creative network, and The Goat Agency, a leading influencer marketing agency within WPP's GroupM, exploring the evolving influencer landscape and how brands can navigate the rapidly growing space.

It found that authenticity remains key for influencer marketing, as among fashion and beauty shoppers who follow influencer recommendations (479 respondents), in-depth product reviews (49 percent) and user-generated content (32 percent) are the most effective forms of influencer content.

Expert and peer opinions still hold sway, with recommendations from friends and family (63 percent) and expert reviews (48 percent) remaining highly trusted sources for fashion and beauty products, even among those who follow influencers.

It isn’t just influencers with large followings that are connecting with consumers, 24 percent of fashion and beauty shoppers trust recommendations from micro-influencers, those with smaller, more targeted audiences due to them building authentic connections within niche communities.

In addition, influencer values matter, as more than a third (39 percent) of fashion and beauty shoppers consider the influencer's personal views (such as political views) before making a purchase. This highlights the importance of brands carefully selecting influencer partners whose values align with their brand and target audience. Building these authentic partnerships fosters trust and strengthens the connection with consumers, ultimately driving positive engagement and contributing to campaign success.

Rahul Titus, global head of influence at Ogilvy, said in a statement: “This research demonstrates a remarkable shift in luxury consumer behaviour. The accessibility and convenience of social commerce are redefining how shoppers, particularly younger demographics, engage with and acquire high-end fashion and beauty products.

“Brands must adapt to this evolving landscape by prioritising authentic influencer partnerships and creating seamless shoppable experiences that cater to the on-demand expectations of today's luxury consumers.”

Ellie Hooper, head of client at The Goat Agency, added: "The rise of social commerce for luxury goods presents an incredible opportunity for brands to connect with new audiences and drive significant growth.

“The key to success lies in understanding the nuances of this evolving landscape. By leveraging authentic influencer content, integrating shoppable experiences, and focusing on building trust with discerning consumers, brands can unlock the full potential of social commerce and establish a strong presence in this exciting new market.”