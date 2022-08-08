UK Sustainable Fashion Week to host first show in Bristol

The UK’s first Sustainable Fashion Week (SFW) is set to debut September 16 in Bristol with a number of panel discussions, shows and eco-conscious activations to be a part of the schedule.

As part of the event, a runway show on September 21, hosted in the city’s The Mount Without venue, will see the merging of the week’s overarching themes; regenerate, rewear, repurpose and reconnect.

A range of upcycled, vintage and sustainable clothing will be making its way down the runway, all backed by four community partners, including rental platform Wear My Wardrobe Out, the environmentally-focused Back2Nature and Future Leap in collaboration with clothing brand Lucy & Yak.

On September 22, a student shopping day driven by Bristol City Centre BID will bring together sustainable shopping offers that aim to help students slow down their shopping habits.

The event will be followed by a panel discussion and live styling from industry experts, which will take place at The Vintage Thrift Store.

Other activations include a clothing swap pop-up, a garment alteration workshop and special offers from local businesses, such as Oxfam and Loot Vintage.

In a release, founder of SFW, Amelia Twine, said: “By showcasing how pre-loved and sustainable fashion can be worn again and again in a variety of different ways, we hope to inspire visitors to look at what they already have in their wardrobes and get creative.”