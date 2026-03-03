UKFT takes action to improve how fashion and textile graduate outcomes are measured

The UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) has launched a cross-sector initiative to address challenges in how graduate employment outcomes are classified for fashion and textile courses in the UK.

UKFT says current Graduate Outcomes data — a national survey run by the Higher Education Statistics Agency that records what graduates are doing 15 months after finishing their studies — does not always reflect industry realities. Roles such as assistant buyer, merchandising, production and technical studio positions are often categorised in ways that make them appear as non-professional outcomes, despite reflecting graduate-level skills and responsibilities.

To address these issues, UKFT has been engaging with Jisc, government data agencies and national statistical bodies to explore updates to the Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system. The aim is to ensure that employment data better aligns with the evolving fashion and textile sector’s career pathways.

The association will also work with education leaders to improve understanding of how Graduate Outcomes data is collected and used, including hosting guidance sessions at its upcoming Education Partner Conference. UKFT says accurate classification is critical for course evaluation, regulatory reporting and safeguarding the sector’s skills pipeline.