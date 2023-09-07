Ukrainian fashion brands to present collections in a joint show at LFW

On September 19th Ukrainian fashion brands Kseniaschnaider, Elenareva, and Nadya Dzyak are set to unveil their SS24 collections in a joint presentation at London Fashion Week, marking a strategic collaboration between London Fashion Week and Ukrainian Fashion Week.

In response to the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian Fashion Week initiated the "Support Ukrainian Fashion" Initiative. Over the past three seasons, this initiative has shifted the traditional Kyiv-based event onto the international fashion circuit. This strategic move has afforded 65 Ukrainian fashion brands the opportunity to showcase their collections, which were painstakingly crafted amidst the backdrop of war, to an international audience.

Iryna Danylevska, Founder and CEO of Ukrainian Fashion Week, as well as Chairmember of the Expert Committee of the Ukrainian Fashion Council, expressed her appreciation to the British Fashion Council and London Fashion Week for their steadfast support of Ukrainian designers. She emphasized that these designers consider their work a mission.

This mission remains unwavering in its commitment to supporting and promoting the Ukrainian fashion industry. Moreover, it aims to demonstrate to the world that Ukraine is not just a nation of courage and bravery but also a reservoir of talented, creative, hardworking, and responsible individuals who consistently produce high-quality products, even in the face of adversity.

This forthcoming joint presentation of Ukrainian designers at London Fashion Week marks the second collaboration, underscoring a commitment to artistic expression amid challenging circumstances. The event highlights Ukraine's fashion community's unwavering dedication to thriving and prospering, irrespective of external challenges.

The show of Ukrainian designers at London Fashion Week is financially supported by the USAID Competitive Economy Program, reaffirming the international commitment to fortify Ukraine's fashion industry and the creative talents within it, including amplifying the global impact of Ukrainian fashion.