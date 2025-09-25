Under Armour partners with Unless to launch plastic-free, regenerative sneakers

Sportswear giant Under Armour has partnered with Unless once more to launch three new zero-plastic, regenerative sneaker styles.

Launched during New York City Climate Week, the collaboration builds on the partnership between Under Armour and Unless, which saw the two brands launch a plant-based, regenerative collection of sportswear redesigned to decompose rather than pollute.

New Regenerative Sneakers from Under Armour x UNLESS Credits: Unless

The Under Armour x Unless collection marks the first time that footwear from the regenerative fashion brand is made available through Under Armour. Underlining the brands’ shared focus on sustainable innovation, all three sneakers are entirely plastic-free, inspired by natural cycles, and designed to safely return to the earth at the end of their life.

“These aren’t just sneakers - they give back more than they take, embodying a new standard of innovation that works in harmony with nature. At UA, we’re proud to use our platform to accelerate meaningful change and spotlight products that are as responsible as they are high-performing,” said Eric Leidtke, Under Armour Executive Vice President of Brand Strategy, in a statement.

New Regenerative Sneakers from Under Armour x UNLESS Credits: Under Armour

Each sneaker in the collection, including the Slab Town, Govy, and Seaside, features a durable construction with clean lines and a skater-inspired aesthetic. Prices for the collection range from 119 to 159 US dollars.

To celebrate the collection launch, Under Armour and Unless have teamed up with multi-disciplinary artist Nathaniel Russell, whose distinctive hand-carved, chain-stitched felt designs will feature on a limited run of Unless footwear and apparel, exclusively available at Printemps’ New York City location.

The collection is now available on UnderArmour.com and at select retail partners like Printemps.

New Regenerative Sneakers from Under Armour x UNLESS Credits: Under Armour