Under Armour unveils first women's football boot

US-based sportswear brand Under Armour has revealed two new products designed for women heading into this year’s FIFA Women's World Cup, including its first football shoe designed specifically for female feet.

The new Women’s UA Magnetico Elite 3 FG football boots have been designed to give female footballers better support and control, following feedback from its female athletes and studying their biomechanics. The football boots have been adapted to a female athlete’s heel and forefoot, an area where women’s feet differ most from men’s, explains Under Armour, while the upper adapts and flexes to the foot’s shape and movements. The design also boasts a unique 3D texture that grips the ball for better ball handling and studs shaped specifically to relieve pressure and give support so footballers can hit full speed.

Under Armour Women’s UA Magnetico Elite 3 FG football boots Credits: Under Armour

In addition, Under Armour also unveiled the HeatGear Armour High Sports Bra, designed for running, court sports and field sports that offer greater comfort and compression. It has smooth, adjustable straps that lift and secure with a flat hook that never slips or digs and a mesh back with a large keyhole to help athletes stay drier and cooler.

At the online press launch, Paul Nugent, senior vice president of global brand marketing at Under Armour, said: “With nine professional female footballers on our roster, we are dedicated to supporting them to be the best they can be, both on and off the pitch.

“We are incredibly proud to debut two new product offerings designed specifically for female athletes, based on years of insight and biomechanical research. The Women’s UA Magnetico Elite 3 FG football boot is UA‘s first-ever football boot created for the female foot and the HeatGear Armour High Sports Bra – the latest iteration of an existing crowd favourite”

Both products will launch online on July 17. Prices range from 45 pounds / 50 euros for the sports bra to 225 pounds / 250 euros for the football boots.