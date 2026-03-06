UNDP highlights inclusive vocational training empowering aspiring fashion designers

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has spotlighted the impact of inclusive vocational education through the story of a young fashion student gaining new opportunities in Hebron.

According to UNDP, 20-year-old Nada Bouti is studying fashion design and tailoring at the Al-Amal Vocational Training Center for People with Hearing Impairment. The centre was renovated and equipped with support from UNDP, in partnership with the Palestinian Centre for Communication and Development and funded by the Government of Germany through KfW.

The initiative has enabled students with hearing disabilities to continue their education while developing practical skills that can lead to employment in the fashion sector. Training includes pattern drawing, garment construction, tailoring and sewing-machine operation, all taught in sign language to ensure accessibility.

Specialized workshops

UNDP reports that the vocational centre now offers specialised workshops in areas such as sewing, cosmetology and electrical installation, helping students acquire market-relevant skills and prepare for careers. The project has already benefited hundreds of individuals, including students and their families.

For Bouti, the programme represents a pathway to independence and creative expression. Her long-term goal is to become a fashion design instructor and help others with hearing disabilities pursue careers in the industry.