Unexpected collaborations spotted at NYFW SS25

With so many eyes from all corners of the industry analyzing what is being presented on the catwalk during New York Fashion Week (NYFW), many designers use this moment in the spotlight to unveil a new collaboration or partnership. Over the years, the art of collaboration has proven to be a highly effective marketing strategy, particularly in fashion, where they have significantly impacted consumer behavior. By generating increased public interest, collaboration can make luxury designs more accessible, reshape brand identities, and bring exclusive fashion to a broader audience. With NYFW SS25 slowly drawing to an end, we look at some of the more unexpected or unlikely collaborations spotted at this season’s event.

3.1 Phillip Lim x Baileys limited edition tote bag at NYFW Credits: 3.1 Phillip Lim

3.1 Phillip Lim x Baileys

Marking 3.1 Phillip Lim’s 20th anniversary, co-founder and creative director Phillip Lim sought to do something the brand has never done before. Partnering with liquor brand Baileys, 3.1 Phillip Lim created a limited-edition, pebbled leather tote bag which can fit three Baileys minis in it. The 3.1 Phillip Lim x Baileys Mini Market Tote made its debut during the fashion house’s spring runway show on Sunday. The only piece from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring 25 collection that is currently available for sale at www.31PhillipLim.com, this creamy fringed bag retails for 450 dollars. Further cementing the collaboration between the two, Baileys and 3.1 Phillip Lim are also giving away a complimentary trip to New York City to a grand prize winner, together with a 3.1 Phillip Lim x Baileys Mini Market Tote and a 1,000 dollar shopping spree at the 3.1 Phillip Lim flagship store.

Prabal Gurung x Boll & Branch at NYFW Credits: Business Wire

Prabal Gurung x Boll & Branch

This season saw Prabal Gurung partner with luxury bedding brand Boll & Branch for its SS25 collection. Marking the first-of-its-kind collaboration seen at New York Fashion Week, all of the 100% organic cotton used in the ready-to-wear collection is Boll & Branch Summit Supima. The collaboration builds on partnership between the two brands, which saw Prabal use the same fabric to create Maria Sharapova’s dress for the 2024 Met Gala. The two also share roots in South Asia, with Boll & Branch sourcing organic cotton from family farms in India and Prabal drawing inspiration from his Nepali heritage. As the SS25 collection was inspired by Holi festival, which symbolizes rebirth and renewal, the show’s finale featured models in all-white Boll & Branch designs showered in colorful powder, capturing the spirit of Holi and new beginnings.

Willy Chavarria Spring/Summer 2025 collection at NYFW with Adidas Originals Credits: Selwyn Tungol

Willy Chavarria x Adidas Originals + Willy Chavarria x Tequila Don Julio

Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarria showcased not one, but two collaborations with two iconic brands durings his SS25 runway show on the opening day of NYFW. Presenting a collection inspired by the everyday workers that keep the country running at 23 Wall Street under the name Welcome to ‘América’, Chavarria unveiled 22 looks created with Adidas Originals. The second part of the ongoing partnership between the two, one of the main designs shown was Chavarria’s take on the iconic Adidas “Jabbar” sneaker, originally made for Kareem Abdul Jabbar, one of the most celebrated basketball players of all time, in 1978.

In addition to debuting the second chapter of Willy Chavarria x Adidas Originals, the Willy Chavarria x Tequila Don Julio capsule collection also made its runway debut during the show. The Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino Artist limited-edition bottle designed by Willy Chavarria features his signature style with roses mixed with interpretations of classic Mexican iconography from Día de Muertos. The Willy Chavarria x Tequila Don Julio limited-edition collection features a linen guayabera shirt, drawstring pants and shorts, plus a straw ranchero hat and handcrafted Mexican-made accessories like a bolo tie, belt buckle, bracelet, and leather vest, all inspired by Willy’s Mexican American heritage.

Proenza Schouler x Sorel Credits: Sorel

Proenza Schouler x Sorel

During Proenza Schouler SS25 collection show on September 4, the label debuted a limited-edition footwear collaboration with none other than Sorel. The first designer partnership for the footwear brand since working with Chloé back in 2017, the Sorel x Proenza Schouler collection includes new iterations of the brand’s Caribou Mule and Caribou Chelsea Boot. The all-weather footwear is made from smooth leather in shades of black, ochre, and ecru. Each shoe showcases Proenza Schouler's signature bold contrast stitching and a custom logo tab on the back. The Proenza Schouler x Sorel collection will launch online for sale on October 22 at Proenza Schouler and Sorel, as well as select online retailers.

Christian Siriano x Revlon

Perhaps not the most unlikely collaboration, but this NYFW saw the iconic makeup brand return to NFYW after a decade hiatus. After the American designer posted a video on social media urgently looking for makeup artists after his makeup sponsor dropped out a little over a week before his SS25 on September 6, Revlon was the first to jump into action. Renowned celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo led the makeup team for the show with 20 makeup artists who brought the designer’s beauty vision to life on the runway using new beauty products from Revlon.