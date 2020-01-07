Unfashionable athletic apparel impedes on fitness goals, according to new study

Americans aren't working out because they don't like their gym clothes. Personal styling service Trunk Club partnered with OnePoll to conduct a study determining why Americans opt out of exercise - and apparel plays a major role.

Ninety-two percent of Americans said that they would make more use out of their gym membership if they had workout clothes they liked, and 69 percent of respondents shared concerns that others would judge them for not wearing trendy activewear when exercising.

Most respondents who skip out on their workouts do so because of their clothing, as 32 percent shared that their dissatisfaction in their clothing is the reason they avoid the gym and 31 percent skip the gym because of a lack of clean workout wear. People also reported missing a workout because they are "not feeling up to it" (30 percent), feeling unwell (29 percent), work stress (29 percent) or lack of sleep (30 percent).

Trunk Club determined that better styling with activewear can help Americans reach their fitness goals, as 67 percent of respondents feel that their current activewear does not meet trends and 71 percent would make time for exercise if they had better workout clothing. In fact, 54 percent of respondents said that they have purchased new clothing to encourage themselves to keep up their exercise routine.

To help consumers reach fitness goals, Trunk Club has launched its newest featured Trunk with a focus on activewear pieces that are personalized to each customer's lifestyle.

"Dressing for a workout should be the least stressful aspect of fitness. There's an overwhelming number of activewear brands to choose from and the options can vary depending on the type of workout you're interested in," Maggie Mee, Trunk Club's head of merchandising, said in a statement. "Our stylists work closely with each customer to identify pieces that fit their lifestyle, budget and fitness preferences."

Image: Trunk Club