Uninterrupted Canada and Holt Renfrew launch digital fashion series

Athlete empowerment brand Uninterrupted Canada and fashion retailer Holt Renfrew have launched a digital fashion series called What Do You Wear.

The series features a range of leading athletes alongside a rack of popular fashion and accessories. Asked, what do you wear? the question produces a variety of outcomes.

The first episode stars Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Other athletes include Penny Oleksiak, Canada’s most decorated Olympic medalist.

“Athletes are multi-faceted, talented individuals who bring an original and unmatched take on today’s fashion,” said Uninterrupted Canada producer, Will Mansbridge. “We’re excited to once again partner with Holt Renfrew to help bring this unique story to life and highlight the distinctive choices of some of the most recognizable sports figures in Canada.”

Every episode will center on the featured athlete being challenged with different scenarios in order to provoke a variety of responses. Throughout the episode, the athlete’s fashion sense is explored and tested as they are asked to dress for a special occasion, selecting styles from the rack.

“Athletes have always expressed themselves on the court, but the locker room tunnels have become new fashion runways,” said Wes Wolch, senior vice president of marketing at Holt Renfrew. “At Holt Renfrew, we believe in the power of self-expression and we want to share that side of the player’s personality and get to know them beyond their athletic achievements.”

The video will display the latest fashion, accessories and seasonal items available exclusively at Holt Renfrew.