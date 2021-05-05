Uniqlo and Theory launch new collaboration for SS21

Global fashion brand Uniqlo, owned by Fast Retailing Co., is set to launch a new collaborative collection for Spring/Summer 2021 with New York-based label Theory, also part of the Fast Retailing brand portfolio. Uniqlo has announced the news on Instagram.

Uniqlo and Theory joined forces for the first part of their collaborative collection back in March and are now launching a part two on May 14, which features 18 styles - nine women’s pieces and nine men’s pieces. The collection includes pieces with high performance technology such as a utility parka with water repellent capacities, sweat-proof t-shirts, and pants and dresses made from functional ‘Ultra Light Stretch’ materials.

The SS21 collection fuses the utility wear Uniqlo is known for with Theory’s simple, tailored pieces. It takes its inspiration from New York City ‘active city life’.

The price range for the SS21 collection is between 9 pounds and 55 pounds. The pieces will be available on the Uniqlo website and in select flagship stores in Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines.