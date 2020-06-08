Uniqlo and Theory team for capsule collection

Uniqlo has announced its latest collaborative menswear capsule collection, made in partnership with Theory. Both brands are owned by Fast Retailing Group.

Launching on August 10, the collaboration will be part of Uniqlo's LifeWear line, lending Theory's signature minimalist and tailored style to the comfort and elevated style of LifeWear. The line of menswear will feature summer styles made with functional fabrics.

Pieces will include polo shirts made with Uniqlo's comfort conditioning Airism technology, as well as Theory's take on the Uniqlo Kando Pants. The Kando Pants are made with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to bring the ease of activewear to casual style.

The Uniqlo x Theory capsule collection will be sold in 23 countries and regions, with an average price point of about 30 dollars.

Image: UPR Belgium