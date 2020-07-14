Uniqlo becomes the latest brand to ban alpaca wool

Uniqlo has banned alpaca wool, following a recent exposé released by PETA.

The animal rights organization had found a pattern of mistreatment in several alpaca farms, and its investigation has inspired several retailers to cut alpaca wool out of its offerings.

Uniqlo joins a roster including Overstock, Marks & Spencer, Maison Numen, Smith & Caughey's, and Esprit in banning alpaca fiber.

"Uniqlo's decision will go a long way in helping to prevent vulnerable alpacas from being abused and shorn bloody for their wool," PETA's executive vice president, Tracy Reiman, said in a statement. "Kind consumers can do their part to reject this cruelty by opting for vegan clothing, which no animal had to suffer for."