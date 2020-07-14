Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
FASHION

Uniqlo becomes the latest brand to ban alpaca wool

Robyn Turk
|

Uniqlo has banned alpaca wool, following a recent exposé released by PETA.

The animal rights organization had found a pattern of mistreatment in several alpaca farms, and its investigation has inspired several retailers to cut alpaca wool out of its offerings.

Uniqlo joins a roster including Overstock, Marks & Spencer, Maison Numen, Smith & Caughey's, and Esprit in banning alpaca fiber.

"Uniqlo's decision will go a long way in helping to prevent vulnerable alpacas from being abused and shorn bloody for their wool," PETA's executive vice president, Tracy Reiman, said in a statement. "Kind consumers can do their part to reject this cruelty by opting for vegan clothing, which no animal had to suffer for."
uniqlo peta alpaca wool
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ