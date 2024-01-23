Uniqlo extends partnership with the Tate

Uniqlo is extending its partnership with the British modern and contemporary art gallery Tate Modern to launch a new collection of graphic T-shirts.

Based on the concept ‘play is for everyone,’ the ‘Curated by Tate’ LifeWear collection will feature four “striking, bold pieces of artwork that embody the spirit of play”.

The range, which marks the first UT collection between Uniqlo and Tate, features artworks from artists in Tate’s collection. There is ‘Draw Hope’ an artwork full of playfulness by Bob and Roberta Smith, ‘Boots’ by sculptor and printmaker Nicholas Monro with its striking red and blue lines, and ‘Antennae with Red and Blue Dots’ by Alexander Calder.

Uniqlo ‘Curated by Tate’ LifeWear collection Credits: Uniqlo

There is also ‘Orange and Red on Pink’ by abstract artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham, which boldly expresses a love of life through its celebration of colour, texture, energy, and vibrancy.

The graphic T-shirts for men and women will be available in all Uniqlo stores in the UK and online from February 19. The T-shirts are priced at 19.90 pounds each.

The partnership with the Tate began in 2016 with Uniqlo supporting the opening weekend of the new Tate Modern. Between 2016 and 2020, Uniqlo and the Tate offered a series of free late-night events to engage new and diverse audiences. In 2021, the collaboration evolved to support the creation of Uniqlo Tate Play, a free family programme enabling people of all ages to get creative, learn, and playfully explore art together. The Japanese retailer has now extended its Tate Play partnership until 2029.

Uniqlo ‘Curated by Tate’ LifeWear collection Credits: Uniqlo