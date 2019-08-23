Uniqlo launches print magazine

Who says print magazines are dead? Uniqlo, the casual apparel brand under Japanese group Fast Retailing, is the latest in a series of brands launching magazines to connect with their customers.

The first edition of LifeWear, a biannual publication to be distributed for free in Uniqlo stores worldwide, debuts today in Japan with 120 pages of in-depth stories about the label’s offerings, as well as a Tokyo city guide, a celebration of the 25th anniversary of fleece and an interview with tennis player Roger Federer, Uniqlo’s brand ambassador since July 2018 . The content is overseen by Takahiro Kinoshita, former editor-in-chief of Popeye.

A million copies of LifeWear’s first edition have been printed, half of them in English and half of them in Japanese. Fast Retailing hasn’t disclosed when it intends to launch the magazine in other countries, but the English version is available for download on Uniqlo’s website for now.