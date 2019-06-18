Fashionunited
 
Uniqlo launches T-shirt line with computer game giant Blizzard Entertainment
Marjorie van Elven
Japanese casual retailer Uniqlo has teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment to launch a T-shirt apparel line inspired by its games World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo III, StarCraft III, Hearthstone, and Heroes of the Storm.

The T-shirts are available globally at Uniqlo.com and select retail locations in the US, Australia, Canada, China, Europe, Haiti, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. They retail for 14.90 US dollars (approximately 11.85 pounds).

“For more than 25 years, Blizzard /Entertainment has captured the world’s imagination with its award-winning games and franchises. Its memorable universes and diverse characters are beloved around the globe”, says Uniqlo on its website.

Pictures: courtesy of Uniqlo
uniqlo Blizzard Entertainment
 

