​Uniqlo to launch JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2018 collection

London - Japanese fashion label Uniqlo is set to team up with London-based designer Jonathan Anderson once more for a second Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection.

"The first Uniqlo and JW Anderson collaboration was super exciting for me, and I am very happy with the results," said Jonathan Anderson on the announcement of the second collaboration. "I am proud of it and I think the pieces are incredibly well made. The line was also a good bridge between the ideal of British classicism and my own brand."

Set to launch for Spring/Summer 2018, the collaborative collection follows on from the debut JW Anderson collection for autumn/winter 2017. The new collection will include items for women and men once more, which blend the designer's classic British style with Uniqlo's modern aesthetic.

"The 2018 spring/summer collection is about items that interlink with each other," added Anderson. "It's about layering this time. The idea is to mix and match things together, and I truly hope you will enjoy it." The Uniqlo x JW Anderson SS '18 collection is set to launch in Uniqlo stores worldwide as well as online next spring.

Photo: Jonathan Anderson, courtesy of Uniqlo