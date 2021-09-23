Uniqlo to release Jeff Koons capsule collection

Retailer Uniqlo has announced it will be launching a capsule collection in collaboration with contemporary artist Jeff Koons.

The selection of t-shirts and hoodies will feature five of the artist’s iconic sculptures, including renditions of Rabbit and his infamous Balloon Dog creation. The assortment is based on the underlying themes of self-acceptance, empowerment and transcendence.

Image: Uniqlo x Jeff Koons

In a statement, Koons said on the collaboration: “I enjoy very much how Uniqlo is in contact with my generation but also a younger generation. Everybody enjoys their clothing and I love that sense of unity. I hope that this collaboration will help people around the world to connect with each other and that art will enrich their daily lives.”

The eight items in the collection will also be sold at the Qatar Museum IN-Q giftshop alongside its upcoming Jeff Koons: Lost in America exhibition. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Dadu, Children’s Museum of Qatar, which is currently under development.

“At Uniqlo, our support and collaboration with artists is our key wish to improve all people’s lives,” explained John C. Jay, Uniqlo’s president of global creative. “Jeff Koons represents the positive power of art and its ability to transform who we are and the world around us. Jeff Koons is a source of imagination and commitment and we are extremely proud of our partnership.”

