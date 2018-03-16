Uniqlo unveils its debut resort wear collection

Uniqlo has unveiled its collaboration with designer Thomas Maier, which will mark the brand’s first resort wear collection, which will launch online and in 19 markets across the world from May 18.

The collection part of its LifeWear series will feature pieces for men and women, which fuse Maier’s “time off” and “escape” philosophy with Uniqlo’s commitment to making clothing that’s comfortable for all and that helps “people get away from it all, whether relaxing at a resort or winding down after a busy day at work”.

The collaboration features orange, yellow, and other hues inspired by the sun-kissed splendor of Florida, where Maier originated, as well as the brand's iconic palm tree motif. The women's line includes dresses, camisoles, a polo sweater, and swimwear, while the men's range offers a range of jackets, T-shirts, polo shirts, and easy pants that double as smart swimwear.

The collection also features innovative fabrics, including AIRism for jackets and polo shirts, extra fine cotton for shirts, Supima cotton for T-shirts and 100 percent cashmere for summer knits.

Commenting on the collection, Maier said: "Our new collection is designed to work in many different ways. Beach attire can turn into lounge wear, casual cover-ups paired with polo shirts can easily be worn in town - this is the concept of my brand. Things work in many ways. Even if bought for a special trip or occasion the customer will soon discover these garments adapt to a year-round life."

Yuki Katsuta, group senior vice president of Fast Retailing and head of global research and development at Uniqlo added: “We have been delighted to collaborate with Tomas Maier in creating this exciting new LifeWear range. I am sure people will love mixing and matching pieces from our first resort wear collection, adding a splash of summer fun to everyday living, weekends and vacation travel.”

Images: courtesy of Uniqlo