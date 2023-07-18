United Men's Fashion Association launches in New York City

The team behind the Man/Woman trade fair has announced the launch of the United Men’s Fashion Association, or the UMFA.

The UMFA is a group consisting of industry professionals driven by the goal to vivify the menswear market in the United States by postering New York City as the “nexus of men’s fashion”, according to a statement on the collective’s website.

New York Market Week brings together hundreds of international brands and serves as the city’s leading hub for the fashion retail world. Galvanised by the potential growth of the men's market, the UMFA is on a mission to make New York Market Week a must-go destination for all fashion professionals.

Through a curation of trade shows, showrooms, and events, the group plans to create events that are “cohesive, productive, and inspiring for everyone involved”, per the website.

The UMFA details all the current events for the Spring/Summer 2024 season across an online map, encompassing a number of New York City-based showrooms and agencies, from the Society for International Menswear trade show event to the Peregrine Showroom.

Man/Woman, the UMFA’s leading event, is currently taking place from July 18 to July 20 and features numerous labels ranging from fashion, accessories, and decor categories. The lineup includes outerwear company Alpha Industries, eyewear Bonnie Clyde, and rug dealer King Kennedy Rugs.