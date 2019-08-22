Universal Standard steps into footwear for the first time

Always looking to break new barriers, Universal Standard has made its first foray into footwear. The brand has been revolutionary in size inclusivity since it launched in 2015, now brining comprehensive fits to boots.

Universal Standard has introduced two styles of boot to its offerings: the Lisbon, a mid-height style with a knit shaft, and an ankle boot called the Porto. Both styles come in black and feature a trendy block heel with a metallic trim. They retail for 280 dollars and 250 dollars respectively and can be purchased on Universal Standard's e-commerce site.

"The principles that I apply to designing clothes are the same approach I took to design these boots," Alexandra Waldman, co-founder and chief creative officer of Universal Standard, told FashionUnited in an email.

"At the heart of my design process is the classic feminine minimalism we are known for, fits that look good on the body, and high quality materials. The result is that our products are easy-to-wear, elevated essentials that move you through your day.

Comfort and durability were at the forefront of Universal Standard's consideration during the design process. The Lisbon and the Porto are both rendered in 100 percent cow leather from Germany, with Spanish knit at the shaft. The boots are waterproof with an antimicrobial insole and round toe.

Size inclusivity makes its way into footwear

"Boots were one of the things that we wanted to create from the start because I could never find a pair of boots that were both cool and everyday," Waldman said. "I wanted to make sure that everyone had access to this wardrobe essential. When most brands stop at size 11, we’ve gone up to a size 13 and opted for a knit shaft that easily accommodates different fits."

As Universal Standard's clothing line ranges from sizes 00 through 40, its footwear goes from sizes 6 through 13.

The brand spent a year researching and developing its boots to ensure inclusive fit and sizing. Its innovative use of knit fabric allows women of all sizes to fit easily into the boots. Plus, the fabric was designed with great recovery to prevent it from stretching out.

Universal Standard did not specify whether it currently has plans to expand its footwear line, emphasizing that its priority is to offer its consumers stylish and wearable shoes that they will love.

"We took over a year to develop these boots because we wanted to be sure that we are bringing in items that people will love, which will hopefully allow us to grow that part of the business," Waldman added. "Looking at it from the consumer’s perspective, these are the two main styles that a customer needs to take her through most months of the year."

Photos: Universal Standard