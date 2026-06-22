University of Central Lancashire student wins MAXXAM x Graduate Fashion Foundation design competition

Amy Brown of the University of Central Lancashire has been named the winner of the 2026 MAXXAM x Graduate Fashion Foundation Design Competition, with the award presented during the Graduate Fashion Week Gala Show in London on 18 June.

Now in its second year, the competition, created by textile innovator and MAXXAM founder Rosemary Moore in partnership with Graduate Fashion Foundation, challenged fashion students from universities across the UK and internationally to design a Spring/Summer 2027 womenswear capsule collection using MAXXAM's seamless four-way stretch textiles.

Participants were asked to develop versatile athleisure-inspired designs with a focus on swimwear, sustainability and commercial appeal. Four finalists were selected to realise one look from their collections, working alongside MAXXAM and its UK manufacturing partners to bring their concepts to life.

Brown's winning collection, The Swim Club: Volume 1, drew inspiration from vintage swimwear and sportswear aesthetics. Featuring bold colour blocking, striped details and adaptable silhouettes, the collection was designed to transition between beachwear and everyday dressing.

The final judging panel praised the standard of entries and the finalists' ability to translate concepts into finished garments. According to Moore, Brown stood out for her strong interpretation of the brief, technical execution and understanding of the creative and commercial potential of MAXXAM textiles.

Credits: MAXXAM® x Graduate Fashion Foundation

Brown said the project provided an opportunity to work outside her usual focus on menswear and heavier fabrics, allowing her to explore womenswear design and stretch textiles while gaining experience in product development and textile innovation.

As the overall winner, Brown receives a 250 pound cash prize, the MAXXAM x Graduate Fashion Foundation trophy and ongoing mentoring opportunities with Moore and the MAXXAM team. Elements of the winning collection may also be considered for future commercial development.

The competition forms part of Graduate Fashion Foundation's wider efforts to connect emerging designers with industry partners and provide students with practical experience as they prepare to enter the fashion sector.