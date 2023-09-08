University of Chester reveals students selected for its Fashion and Design Awards 2023

The University of Chester held its annual Art and Design end-of-year show this week, an exhibition that aimed to showcase the creative talents of the graduating class of 2023, from all seven of the University’s Art and Design bachelor degree programmes: fashion design, fashion marketing communication, fine art, graphic design, interior design, photography and product design.

Titled ‘All Inclusive’, the graduation exhibition “marked the culmination of students’ degree studies, demonstrated the uniqueness of each student, and offered an insight into their professional future,” a press release shared by the university reads.

The institution’s educators selected their top graduating students from each of the design programmes.

Professor Eunice Simmons, vice-chancellor of the university of chester, selected two students from the university’s fashion programmes along with students from the other design programmes.

Graduating student Alexandra Novacki from the bachelor in fashion design and Jess Gillet, a final-year student of the bachelor programme in fashion marketing communication received accolades from Simmons.

In addition, Professor Helen O'Sullivan, the provost and deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Chester, recognized two more fashion students from the graduating class: Abbie Chiocchi, who is graduating from the fashion design programme and Erin Gribbon, who is finalising her bachelor degree in fashion marketing communication.

Fashion Design student Alexandra Novacki was also named the winner of the Dean’s Award 2023, chosen by professor David McGravie, pro vice-chancellor and executive dean for the faculty of arts, humanities and social sciences at the university.

Novacki received praise for her womenswear collection, entitled ‘Furious Creatures’. For her graduation collection, she was inspired by her Polish roots and created concepts based on the country’s national “creatures” including the grey wolf, stork and white eagle, the young designer explained in a statement.

Alexandra Novacki receives multiple accolades for final collection at University of Chester

Her collection featured looks that showcase a strong personality and attitude, which she attempted to highlight by using sharp tailoring and luxurious fabrics, according to the university.

She recently presented the above-mentioned womenswear collection at her debut fashion show which took place at Chester Cathedral.

Finally, Fashion design students Elouise Robinson and Tash Rowland also received commendations from the vice-chancellor, provost and dean.

One of Alex Novacki's designs. Credits: Image courtesy of the University of Chester.

Professor Eunice Simmons, vice-chancellor of the University of Chester said in a statement: “The dedication and creative talents of our exceptional Art and Design students deserve to be recognised and celebrated."

“Congratulations to the worthy winners and all our students. They show what can be achieved and we look forward to seeing their future successes. We wish them all the best as they graduate, taking their next steps and making a further impression in art and design - and beyond,” she said.

Winner Alexandra Novacki added: “I'm honoured to receive the Dean’s Award for 2023 as well as the Vice-Chancellor’s Award for Fashion Design. With a degree alongside these, it's a cherry on the cake. It's a huge relief to see the hard work has paid off and I'm hugely excited for my career ahead in the world of fashion.”

All of the students’ final year projects as well as work of first and second year Art and Design students from recent shows can be viewed on the website of the Contemporary Art Space Chester gallery.