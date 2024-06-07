University of Chester students to showcase collection in pop-up at city’s outlet mall

Soon-to-be graduates of University of Chester are set to showcase their final year collections at Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet in a pop-up showroom to be held between June 11 and 17.

Six selected students from the institute’s Fashion Design course will be spotlighted in the space, where a launch event will take place on the opening day allowing guests from fashion brands to view the exhibit.

In a release, Delphine Wilson, programme leader for BA (Hons) Fashion Design, said the university was “thrilled” to have the opportunity to feature students’ work, adding: “They have worked incredibly hard on their degree collections and this offers a great experience for both the students and visitors.”

One of the six designers, Louise Morgan, also added that the pop-up was “such an incredible opportunity to meet and share collections with the public”, offering a “great way to celebrate the achievements and hard work put in over the last year”.

The event will run alongside the University’s School for Creative Industries’ Art, Design and Innovation Degree Show, which was held on the evening of June 6 at the Creative Campus in Chester with an exhibition of the displayed works to then be opened to the public from June 10 to 21.

Kirsten Niestroj design Credits: University of Chester.

Enya Anton design Credits: University of Chester.

Diane Maccabe design Credits: University of Chester.

Sophie Pomfrey design Credits: University of Chester.