University of Lancashire celebrates 35 years of fashion promotion with new exhibition

The University of Lancashire is marking 35 years of its pioneering BA (Hons) Fashion Promotion degree with a new exhibition highlighting alumni success and major shifts in the fashion promotion industry.

The exhibition, Expose – Celebrating 35 Years of Fashion Promotion, traces the course’s evolution from 1990 to today, reflecting the industry’s transformation from analogue techniques to digital-first fashion marketing. Archival work on display includes early mood boards, hand-drawn sketches, vintage photoshoot negatives and student-made magazines—among them a cover featuring a young Jason Statham long before his acting career.

Course leader Eve Astle said the project has revealed both the history of the programme and the breadth of roles graduates now occupy. The exhibition spotlights notable alumni such as Adidas Spezial creator Gary Aspden, brand marketing expert Mark Hardy, and multi-channel designer Paul Jopling.

Former course leader Ruth Hardman-Howard, who introduced early digital skills to the curriculum, attended the opening and praised graduates’ ongoing contributions to the fashion and creative industries.

Final-year student curator Niamh Frith said the project offered valuable insight into past graduates’ achievements and career paths.

Expose – Celebrating 35 Years of Fashion Promotion runs until 11 December in the PR1 Gallery, Victoria Building, at the University’s Preston campus.