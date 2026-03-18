University of Palermo connects students with industry through real-world design workshop

The University of Palermo has launched a new academic workshop as part of its “Real Works for Real Clients” programme, reinforcing the link between design education and industry collaboration.

Developed within the university’s Bachelor of Design, the initiative brings students together with professionals and companies to work on real-world projects. The latest workshop focuses on a case study presented by Solar Concept Gallery, led by architect Sol Juárez, who shared insights into the creative process behind transforming ideas into tangible products and spaces.

The programme also includes input from Juan Ignacio Serrot, CEO of Metrar, who highlighted the role of materials and industrial processes—particularly aluminium extrusion—in turning design concepts into viable products.

Students are tasked with developing innovative proposals that balance creativity, functionality and production feasibility. Their projects will be evaluated by a jury of industry professionals at the end of the semester.

According to Daniel Wolf, director of the Bachelor of Design, the initiative helps students understand how creative thinking integrates with production systems and market demands.

The programme reflects a broader shift in design education, where collaboration between universities, businesses and creative professionals is increasingly seen as essential to driving innovation and strengthening the creative economy.