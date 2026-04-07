University of Palermo design program focuses on industry collaboration

University of Palermo has introduced a new industry-focused workshop as part of its Bachelor of Design programme, connecting students with professionals to develop solutions for real-world projects.

The initiative is part of the “Real Works for Real Clients” programme and involves collaboration with Metrar and Solar Concept Gallery. Third-year students were tasked with creating proposals for the gallery, combining creativity with production feasibility and material considerations.

Ideas into products

Industrial entrepreneur Juan Ignacio Serrot contributed insights on manufacturing processes, while architect Sol Juárez discussed translating ideas into physical products and spaces. Students will present their projects to a jury of industry professionals at the end of the semester.

Programme director Daniel Wolf said the initiative aims to help students understand how design decisions connect with production realities and market needs. The collaboration reflects a broader trend in design education toward partnerships with industry to support applied learning and innovation.