Unna unveils Hoka as its first collaborative partner

Swedish running brand Unna, founded by designer John-Ruben Holtback, has unveiled its first design collaboration with Hoka.

At the heart of the collaboration with the US running shoe specialist is a new version of the Hoka Speedgoat 2. This trail performance shoe has been reimagined by Unna with a blend of retro and modern aesthetics. Details such as the Unna slogan “Finish in a Good Place” on the toe caps, with “GOOD” on the left and “PLACE” on the right, and removable rubber caterpillars complete the look.

Small plastic caterpillars crawl up the shoe as a removable detail Credits: Hoka / Unna

Holtback said: “I’m very happy we chose the Speedgoat 2. It’s been my go-to trail shoe for six years, so it felt both personal and exciting to reinterpret it with Hoka. At Unna, our vision is to inspire more people to move and feel good, and that’s exactly what we wanted to represent with this shoe. I wanted to create something you can wear on the trails, in the city, and every day.”

The Unna x Hoka Speedgoat 2 will be available from September 12 in two colourways: Astral / Galaxy and Sea Ice / Cosmic Gray. It will retail for 170 US dollars in the Unna online shop and at London-based running retailer Knees Up. From September 19, the collaboration will also be available in the Hoka online shop and at other retailers, including Dover Street Market.