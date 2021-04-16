Upcycling designer Nicole McLaughlin creates a collection with JanSport

American backpack retailer and VF corporation owned JanSport has linked with sustainable designer and upcycle artist Nicole Mclaughlin to create a capsule collection of apparel made from upcycled backpacks.

The Nicole McLaughlin Upcycled JanSport Collection highlights a six-piece avant-garde style apparel collection starring a bra, shorts, vest, slippers, multipack, and a director’s chair.

Fashion enthusiasts have a chance to win one piece from the collection by purchasing a five-dollar sweepstakes entry ticket. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the ticket sales and collection will be donated to the Slow Factory Foundation, a nonprofit focused on climate change and supporting environmental impact through education.

“We are thrilled to be working with Nicole to further our message and mission of making fashion more sustainable,” stated Roger Spatz, president at JanSport, in a release.

“By transforming samples from our warehouse and pre-worn packs sourced from warranty centers, we are able to keep the product out of landfills and support the Slow Factory Foundation with some of our most recognizable and iconic imagery.”

McLaughlin stated the collection brings attention to the environmental benefits of upcycling within the fashion industry. “My love for JanSport has only grown over the years. It’s my earliest backpack memory, so to work with them on this capsule collection using samples and worn pieces to highlight sustainability feels predestined,” said McLaughlin.

“I hope when people see the pieces, they not only understand the importance of extending the life of products through repair and upcycling but how much you can make with them.”