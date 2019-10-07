Urban Outfitters collaborates with self care brand Myro

Urban Outfitters has teamed up Millennial-focused selfcare brand Myro, creating two product cases and a new retail experience.

Myro produces vegan and gender-neutral deodorants in refillable package cases. Now, with Urban Outfitters, it has created two new refillable cases in colors called Deco and Punch.

The collaboration is comprised of a starter kit, which includes the refillable case and a scented pod, that costs 10 dollars. The Deco colorway comes with a scented pod called Chill Wave while the Punch option comes with the Pillow Talk scent.

The Urban Outfitters x Myro is the first retail collaboration of its kind for Myro, which operates an e-commerce site and a retail partnership with Target. The two collaborative products will be available exclusively through Urban Outfitters' retail channels and Myro's digital store.

Image: Myro