Why to consider working as a seasonal retail employee

The time of holiday shopping is around the corner and companies in the US and UK are gearing up to hire seasonal staff to help create a warm and decorative atmosphere during these special months. Consumers will soon be looking forward to the holiday festivities which today, more than ever, include many trips to retails store in search of gifts for loved ones. So while others are shopping, why work in a retail store during the holidays? Here are the benefits of applying as a seasonal employee.

Develop skills and build relations

Many consider working in fashion retail as an entry job, but it is also a great opportunity to start building a relationship with a brand that you´re interested in. If you heard that a company offers great employee benefits or has a superb work culture, applying as a seasonal staff can be a chance to find out for yourself. You´ll also be working in a dynamic environment, be part of a team and grow professionally. Getting hired as part-time staff can eventually turn into full-time employment if you enjoy working for the company. Each year, returning hires are extremely common and you could even recommend friends and family the next time around.

Be part of mobile retail and new technologies

Another reason to venture into seasonal work is to dive into the changing landscape of mobile retail and absorb new skills that are already taking place in the industry. Although brick and mortar stores are on the decline, the physical experience of shopping is evolving into combining e-commerce and online shopping on the retail floor. New skills such as social media management are needed in-store to help with community engagement and the personalization of real-time data. Customer service is also shifting from a more traditional role to including processing delivery or online orders in person.

Personalize your seasonal job search

Millennials and Gen Z are dominating the workforce so it´s important to know that they actually want very different things. According to LinkedIn, collaboration and purpose is on top of the list for Millennials while Gen Zers value independence and communicate better visually. These factors along with technological developments in recruitment also affect how you can personalize your seasonal job search. Flexible with time but not location? Want to read some reviews before working for a brand? Look into using fashion HR apps to help you find the part-time work that´ll suit your lifestyle.

Attractive employee perks

Working during the holidays can be full of excitement, but also very hectic and stressful. Companies know this all too well and offer attractive perks for their seasonal staff. Holiday pay can see employees making double the income than normal, some brands are known to give employees up to 50% store discount. Flexibility in schedule and even wellness packages are all part of giving back to seasonal hire who help businesses thrive during the busiest time of the year.