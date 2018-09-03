In Pictures: Just Brands headquarters in Holland

Founded in 1992, the Dutch fashion retailer, Just Brands has expanded, doubling the size of its headquarters in Lijnden, The Netherlands, from 4000 to 8000 square meters. The company moved in 2009 from Amsterdam to the small village, just south-west of the Dutch capital. Open since July, the new extension features sustainable alternatives to energy, including solar panels and a concrete core activation method to keep the building at a constant temperature.

By prioritizing its green initiatives, the building is a true representation of the company's efforts to become as sustainable as possible in the production process of its' three clothing brands: Vanguard, PME Legend, and Cast Iron. Regarding the interior design of the headquarter, it is characterized by the use of raw materials such as wood and steel, while vintage furniture, glass ceiling and plants give the final touch. FashionUnited provides you with an inside look at Just Brand's headquarters.

Focused in menswear, Just Brands has 1500 retail partners and 14 multi-brand stores in the Netherlands, plus two PME Legend mono-brand stores in Belgium and one in Germany.

Photos: Just Brands courtesy