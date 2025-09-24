US bans Iranian officials from luxury shopping in New York

Washington, September 24, 2025 (AFP) – Iranian officials attending the UN summit this week will be unable to go shopping in New York under a US government order restricting the purchase of a range of products, from wholesale cosmetics to luxury watches.

These restrictions were included by the State Department spokesperson in the “maximum pressure” policy that the Donald Trump administration is pursuing against Tehran to force concessions in negotiations over its nuclear programme.

“We will not allow the Iranian regime to let its clerical elites go shopping in New York while the Iranian people suffer from poverty; crumbling infrastructure; and severe water and electricity shortages,” stated Thomas Pigott.

The measure bans Iranian diplomats and other officials from entering stores such as Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club, according to a notice published on Tuesday in the Federal Register.

In this notice, the White House informs Tehran officials that they must request permission from the State Department to purchase “luxury goods”.

The list of products requiring US government approval includes watches, electronic devices and fountain pens if their value exceeds 1,000 dollars. Vehicles valued at over 60,000 dollars were also included on the luxury items list.

The Iranian economy has been severely affected by US sanctions. These have impacted imports of a range of products and also Tehran's ability to export oil and other goods.

Trump has sought to cripple Iran's nuclear programme since taking office this year, ordering bomb and missile strikes against three nuclear facilities in June.